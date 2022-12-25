Former Uhuru CS Explains Why He Supported Azimio Leader Raila Odinga In the August Elections 

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has stated that he has no ill will toward President William Ruto simply because he was not his favored candidate during the August 9 general elections.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen Tv on Saturday December 24 the former CS said that what happened in the recently concluded general elections is now water under the bridge.

“We are all grownups and we all understand what politics is all about. I do not feel there is any issue. He (President) has not raised any issues. The challenge we have is to grow our country,” he said.

Mucheru stated that he would have betrayed his boss Uhuru Kenyatta if he didnt back his preferred successor Raila Odinga.

“I am a Kenyan citizen and as a CS and individual, I had a say on where things are going. At a personal level, I was appointed to the government by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and it would be a level highest of betrayal if do not support him,” Mucheru explained.

He further stated that as a Kenyan citizen he has a right to pick a political position since Kenya is a democratic country.

“Democracy means you can pick a position and if people say that is not what they want, you move with what they have decided. I no regret with my stand and position,” he said.

Ruto had waged a battle against Uhuru’s cabinet secretaries who were campaigning for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the run-up to the election.

Ruto’s men even demanded the prosecution of Fred Matiang’i, Joe Mucheru, James Macharia, Eugene Wamalwa, and Peter Munya for violating the Constitution.

They stated that CSs and the Principal Secretary, as state officers, violated Section 15 of the Election Offences Act, 2016, by using their positions to actively assist the Azimio coalition’s presidential candidate and by openly declaring their support for their preferred candidate.

