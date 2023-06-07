Connect with us

Former Vice President Moody Awori’s Loses Daughter

Former Vice President Moody Awori’s daughter Marya Elizabeth Adjibodou has passed away aged 54.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi in a statement on Wednesday revealed that Adjibodou passed on Tuesday, June 6 evening.

“It is with deep sorrow that I notify you of the untimely demise of Mrs. Marya Elizabeth Adjibodou, Principal Clerk Assistant I, P/No. 99003735, serving in the Directorate of Legislative and Procedural Services in the Senate. Mrs. Adjibodou passed away in the evening of Tuesday, 6th June, 2023,”read the statement in part.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has mourned Adjibodou as a committed patriotic Kenyan who served Parliament with zeal.

“She served the institution of Parliament with a deep sense of commitment, zeal and patriotism for 18 years. We will miss her great depth of knowledge, positive orientation, sharp-wittedness and resilience,” Wetangula stated.

The Late Adjibodou joined the Parliamentary Service in December 2005, as a Personal Assistant in the then office of the Vice President and Leader of Government Business.

FyBe6cQWcAchAYK

On in 2009, she joined the Directorate of Legislative and Procedural Services in the National Assembly as a Clerk Assistant. Following the promulgation of a new Constitution in 2010, Adjibodou joined the Senate Service in February 2013, as a Senior Clerk Assistant in the Directorate of Committee Services.

She later joined the Directorate of Legislative and Procedural Services where she rose to the level of Principal Clerk Assistant I, heading the Journals, Procedural Research and Records Department, where she served until her demise.

Adjibodou held a Masters of Science Degree in Community Economic Development and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing, both from New Hampshire College in Manchester.

