Four Children of Kenyan Politicians Who Are Academic Geniuses

Some Kenyan politicians have had their children learn in the best schools and academic institutions in the world. In this article, KDRTV looks at 4 children of prominent politicians who have worked hard to earn academic excellence.

Winnie Odinga

When did Uhuru lose the 'system' to Ruto? - Winnie Odinga reacts after Raila's poll defeat

The EALA MP who is Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s youngest daughter graduated with a third degree at the age of 26. She has an MBA from the United States International University and a double major in International Studies and Corporate Communications from Drexel University in the United States.

Winnie is also the director of Green Outreach Foundation Africa (GOFA), a non-profit organization that promotes the use of renewable energy sources by connecting international investors with renewable energy projects in Kenya.

Michael Orengo

Senator James Orengo versus Michael Orengo

Siaya Governor James Orengo’s son holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree in architecture from Manchester University. Michael currently works for Triad Architects in Kenya.  His father is well-liked in the opposition, notably after leading the NASA legal team at the Supreme Court, which resulted in CJ David Maraga annulling the presidential election results on August 8th. He has been a staunch supporter of the country’s electoral reforms.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Pens Letter To Father Celebrating His Political Victory - Essence

She made international headlines when she became the first black African actress to win an Oscar. Her heartbreaking portrayal of a slave in “12 Years a Slave” earned her the Academy Award for best-supporting actress. The Kisumu governor’s daughter, on the other hand, won after a long career that saw her get a master’s degree in acting from the prestigious Yale University.

Fiona Ongeri

The immortals: The Ongeris' varied pedigree - The Standard Entertainment

Fiona is the daughter of former Kisii Senator, Professor Sam Ongeri. She boasts a Master’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Texas, where she attended after graduating with a BSC in Pharmaceutical and Chemical Science from Brighton University.

Also Read: Meet IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati’s Little-Known Children & Powerful Jobs they Do

