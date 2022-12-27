Four Kenyan Politicians Who’ve Been Banned From Stepping Foot Into The US

When it comes to security and integrity concerns the United States of America (USA) is renowned to be a no-nonsense nation.

Over the years, the country has imposed bans on world leaders and famous figures accused of violating various sections of the country’s laws.

In this post, we review some of the renowned Kenyans who are banned from travelling to the US.

Chris Murungaru

The former Transport Minister in late President Mwai Kibaki’s administration was barred from entering the United States back in 2005.

According to sources, the former Minister was prohibited from using an immigration statute approved by former President George W Bush.

Murungaru, on the other hand, objected to the prohibition, claiming that it was politically motivated.

Harun Mwau

In 2011, Mwau and another Kenyan named Naima Mohamed Nyakiniywa, were barred from entering the United States.

The former legislator was barred due to allegations of drug trafficking.

The former Minister, on the other hand, opposed the ban and even went to court, claiming that some people in the US were interested in his businesses, leading to the decision to ban him.

Amos Wako

The former Busia Senator was barred from visiting the United States in 2019.

Wako’s ban was announced by then-Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who stated that it was due to Wako’ s ” serious corruption. ”

The former Attorney General was barred together with his family, including his wife and two children.

Wako responded to the ban by claiming that he had not been informed of the exact allegations leveled against him.

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his immediate family was barred from visiting the United States in March 2022.

According to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Nairobi, Sonko was barred due to allegations of corruption while serving as Nairobi Governor.

