Politics

Four Raila Foot Soldiers Who Are Missing In Action Since 2022 Polls 

20230207 174844

File image of Raila with Joho, Oparanya and Junet.

A number of politicians who supported Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during the August 9, 2022 general election have gone missing in the political scene since President William Ruto was announced as the winner. 

In this article KDRTV looks at four Raila foot soldiers who have been silent in the past few months. 

Peter Kenneth 

Kenneth was a key figure in Raila Odinga’s campaigns and rallies support for him especially in Mt Kenya region. Kenneth, on the other hand, has kept a low presence for the past few months.

He was one of the leaders suggested to deputize Raila alongside Narc Party leader Martha Karua, Nominated MP Sabina Chege , and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Charity Ngilu

The former Kitui County governor stepped down from running for a second term in favor of Wiper’s Julis Malombe after Raila Odinga promised her a position in Cabinet if he won.

Ngilu was one of the political figures who actively encouraged their followers to back Raila during the campaigns.

She has kept a low profile recently, despite President William Ruto reaching out to her and requesting that they collaborate.

She was last seen during Homa Bay Governor Galdys Wanga’s birthday in Nairobi. 

Hassan Joho 

The former Mombasa Governor has also kept a low political profile. He was recently photographed wearing expensive shoes and clothes in US

Joho, who led Mombasa County for two years, has kept a low profile despite campaigning for Raila in the 2022 elections.

He is the current deputy party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), and his recent silence has prompted concerns.

He was last seen with Raila on February 7, 2023, when he attended a meeting with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Rachel Shebesh

Rachael Shebesh has also kept a modest profile since Raila’s defeat in the August 2022 general elections.

She was a key figure in the campaigns, urging her followers to vote for Mr Odinga for the country’s highest office. Shebesh did not run for any seat as she hoped for a state position if Raila won.

Also Read: Huge Blow To Raila As 30 Nyanza Politicians Dump Him For President Ruto 

