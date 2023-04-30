Four state offices Raila will present petitions to during protests

The leader of the Azimio La Umoja political outfit, Raila Odinga, has announced that they will hold a protest on Tuesday and present petitions to four different state offices.

In his statement on Sunday, Raila expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the country and stated that they will not sit back and watch as the situation worsens.

Raila outlined several issues that they will address in the petitions.

The first petition will be taken to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where they will demand an audit of the IEBC servers and challenge the presidential poll results from August 2022, which they claim were doctored.

In addition, they will call for the reinstatement of the four IEBC commissioners who were recently fired, arguing that their sacking sets a dangerous precedent.

Raila stated that in future elections, all commissioners will be required to agree with the chairperson of IEBC, effectively making the election a one-person show.

Raila and his team will also visit the office of the president to demand action on the high cost of living and to urge President William Ruto to stop destroying rival political parties.

They will present a petition to the National Treasury to demand the timely disbursement of salaries for civil servants and the release of all monies owed to the counties.

Finally, the opposition leader stated that they will present a petition to the Public Service Commission to demand that public appointments be made on merit and inclusivity.

Raila argued that the country cannot continue with a situation where appointments go only to members of one tribe, in a country with close to 50 tribes.

Raila emphasized that the opposition will not be silenced and urged all Kenyans to join them in demanding a better future for the country.

The planned protests are expected to take place on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the petitions and the demonstrations.