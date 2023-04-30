Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Four state offices Raila will present petitions to during protests

By

Published

IMG 20230414 WA0006
Azimio leader Raila Odinga

The leader of the Azimio La Umoja political outfit, Raila Odinga, has announced that they will hold a protest on Tuesday and present petitions to four different state offices.

In his statement on Sunday, Raila expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the country and stated that they will not sit back and watch as the situation worsens.

Raila outlined several issues that they will address in the petitions.

The first petition will be taken to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where they will demand an audit of the IEBC servers and challenge the presidential poll results from August 2022, which they claim were doctored.

In addition, they will call for the reinstatement of the four IEBC commissioners who were recently fired, arguing that their sacking sets a dangerous precedent.

Raila stated that in future elections, all commissioners will be required to agree with the chairperson of IEBC, effectively making the election a one-person show.

Raila and his team will also visit the office of the president to demand action on the high cost of living and to urge President William Ruto to stop destroying rival political parties.

They will present a petition to the National Treasury to demand the timely disbursement of salaries for civil servants and the release of all monies owed to the counties.

Finally, the opposition leader stated that they will present a petition to the Public Service Commission to demand that public appointments be made on merit and inclusivity.

Raila argued that the country cannot continue with a situation where appointments go only to members of one tribe, in a country with close to 50 tribes.

Raila emphasized that the opposition will not be silenced and urged all Kenyans to join them in demanding a better future for the country.

The planned protests are expected to take place on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the petitions and the demonstrations.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019