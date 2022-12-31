Four Uhuru’s Projects That Have Been Altered By the Kenya Kwanza Government

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his successor William Ruto have frequently battled over project implementation in the second half of the former’s tenure.

Some of the regime’s projects sparked public outrage, leading to heated confrontations during the campaign period.

Here are three major projects that Ruto has changed in the three months he has been in power.

Competence Based Curriculum Based (CBC)

Uhuru Kenyatta’s government resolved to implement a new school curriculum that marked a progressive departure from the popular but often criticized 8- 4- 4 system.

By the time Ruto took over, CBC had sparked outrage from both parents and opponents for the financial burden it imposes on parents.

When Ruto took office, he convened a taskforce to examine the system’ s flaws, the conclusions of which advised that Junior Secondary be housed in primary schools.

Police Restructuring

During his campaign, President William Ruto promised to reform the police force after criticizing rogue actions by the force and claimed that the state employed the officers to carry out illegal arrests.

Ruto and his running mate at the time, now DP Rigathi Gachagua, alleged that Uhuru exploited the police for political benefit.

The Head of State then issued startling commands, such as naming an acting Inspector General of Police and disbanding the then- feared Special Service Unit (SSU)

President Ruto in his inauguration also directed the office of the IG to be given financial authority.

Kazi Mtaani

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta created the Kazi Mtaani initiative to increase the earnings of informal laborers, which paid participants daily payments ranging from Ksh400 to Ksh500.

The laborers were assigned manual tasks such as cleaning the streets and clearing bushes, among others.

When Ruto took charge, he redesigned the program and replaced it with planting trees to help offset the consequences of climate change.

Also Read: Dennis Itumbi Speaks of his Friendship with Uhuru , Reveals His Role in the Kenya Kwanza Government