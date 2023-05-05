Francis Atwoli Appointed To Plum Government Position

Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore has appointed COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli as a member of the National Labour Board.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, May 5, Atwoli will serve on the board for a period of three years alongside eight others.

They include; David K.A. Siele (Chairperson), Jacqueline Mugo, Michael Macharia, George Masese, Ernest Nadome, Rose Omamo, Daisy Wanja Njiru, and Areba Omwoyo Samba.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (I) of the Labour Institutions Act, 2007, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints David K. A. Siele — Chairperson, Francis Atwoli (Dr.), Jacqueline Mugo (Mrs.), Michael Macharia, George Masese, Ernest Nadome, Rose Omamo, Daisy Wanja Njiru, Areba Omwoyo Samba, as Chairperson and members of the National Labour Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 28th April 2023. The appointment of Fronikah Shirika is revoked,” the notice read.

The board is tasked with advising the CS on matters concerning labour, employment and legislation affecting employment and labour. It will also advise the government on the issues of immigration entry permits, and work permits to non-citizens and the Chief Justice on the assignment of judges to the Industrial Court and the rules of the Industrial Court.

“The Board may, with the approval of the Minister, co-opt into the membership of the committees established under this section other persons whose knowledge and expertise are necessary for the functions of the committees or the Board. It may co-opt any person to participate in its deliberations, but a person so co-opted shall have no right to vote at any meeting of the Board,” the labour act reads.

Atwoli currently serves as the President of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), Vice President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and a member of the International Labour Organization, (ILO).

Also Read: Atwoli Advises President Ruto On Perfect Job To Give Raila & End Demonstrations