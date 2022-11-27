Francis Atwoli Calls Out Raila Odinga After He Called President William Ruto a ‘Dictator’ 

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has chastised Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga after he called President Willim Ruto a ‘dictator’.

Speaking on Saturday November 26, Atwoli defended the Ruto government stating that the country is far from becoming an autocratic state.

“We are not a dictatorial state, we are nothing near there yet,” Atwoli strongly stated.

The trade unionist stated that political leaders who criticize Ruto should be allowed to do so because it is good for the nation’s democracy.

“Those who are saying Ruto is a dictator are leaders at political space, let them talk because that is what they fought for,” he opined.

Atwoli went on to praise the Head of State for promoting freedom of speech.

“This current government has promoted free speech, the president has not castigated anyone for criticizing him,” Atwoli praised Ruto.

He went on to warn politicians not to make remarks that could disrupt the country’s peace.

“Let people say what they want, but we are not a dictatorial state, and they should make sure their remarks do not disrupt the peace we have now,” he cautioned.

According to Atwoli, the majority of workers are in the informal sector, and without peace in the country, they will be unable to earn a living.

His remarks come days after ODM leader Raila Odinga stated that President Ruto is enacting jungle rules as he plans for 2027.

“The rule of law must prevail and not your jungle laws that you want to institute so as to subjugate Kenyans to a conveyor belt system of elections come 2027,” Raila stated.

Narc Kenya Party leader and Azimio Principal Martha Karua had also on November 18 accused the Head of State of leading the country towards a dictatorial direction.

“We have seen in recent months’ cases being withdrawn, of fraud and others where the suspects are the people in power… Something is cooking in Kenya, and this is the making of a dictatorship,” Karua stated.

