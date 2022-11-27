Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Francis Atwoli Calls Out Raila Odinga After He Called President William Ruto a ‘Dictator’ 

By

Published

20221127 110938

Photo of Azimio leader Raila Odinga with COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has chastised Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga after he called President Willim Ruto a ‘dictator’. 

Speaking on Saturday November 26, Atwoli defended the Ruto government stating that the country is far from becoming an autocratic state.

“We are not a dictatorial state, we are nothing near there yet,” Atwoli strongly stated. 

The trade unionist stated that political leaders who criticize Ruto should be allowed to do so because it is good for the nation’s democracy.

“Those who are saying Ruto is a dictator are leaders at political space, let them talk because that is what they fought for,” he opined.

Atwoli went on to praise the Head of State for promoting freedom of speech. 

“This current government has promoted free speech, the president has not castigated anyone for criticizing him,” Atwoli praised Ruto.

He went on to warn politicians not to make remarks that could disrupt the country’s peace.

“Let people say what they want, but we are not a dictatorial state, and they should make sure their remarks do not disrupt the peace we have now,” he cautioned.

According to Atwoli, the majority of workers are in the informal sector, and without peace in the country, they will be unable to earn a living.

His remarks come days after ODM leader Raila Odinga stated that President Ruto is enacting jungle rules as he plans for 2027. 

“The rule of law must prevail and not your jungle laws that you want to institute so as to subjugate Kenyans to a conveyor belt system of elections come 2027,” Raila stated. 

Narc Kenya Party leader and Azimio Principal Martha Karua had also on November 18 accused the Head of State of leading the country towards a dictatorial direction. 

“We have seen in recent months’ cases being withdrawn, of fraud and others where the suspects are the people in power… Something is cooking in Kenya, and this is the making of a dictatorship,” Karua stated. 

Also Read: Raila Accuses President Ruto Of Being Obsessed With Campaigns

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019