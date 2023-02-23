Fred Matiang’i opts out of DCI probe, raises eyebrows in political circles

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has stated that he will not be available for questioning by the DCI on Friday, as he is currently out of the country.

The DCI had summoned him to appear before them to answer questions regarding the alleged raid at his Karen home on February 8. Detective Michael Sang had stated that he believes Matiang’i to be connected to the offense or have information that can assist in the investigation.

However, Matiang’i’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, has stated that they have not yet been properly served with the summons and therefore do not recognize it.

Meanwhile, the court has extended orders barring the police from arresting Matiang’i until April 19, when the matter will come up for mention.

This is in relation to the alleged raid, in which police denied involvement and claimed to have sought a court order to obtain CCTV footage from Matiang’i’s home.

The case has raised concerns about the rule of law and transparency in Kenya. Matiang’i was once considered a strongman in the government, and his sudden resignation from his position as Interior CS in January caused shockwaves across the country.

Some have speculated that his resignation may have been related to the alleged raid, although this has not been confirmed.