Fresh rebellion in Nyanza as lawmakers seek to break free from Raila Odinga’s leadership

The political landscape in Kenya’s Nyanza region is experiencing turbulence as a group of rebel lawmakers is said to be plotting to form a ‘liberation group’ aimed at reducing the influence of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Reports indicate that the rebels want to partner with President William Ruto’s administration to achieve their goal of freeing the region from Odinga’s grip.

President Kenyatta, who chairs the top decision-making organ of the Azimio coalition, has pledged his loyalty to Odinga and reiterated his commitment to stand by him.

However, Ruto’s efforts to neutralize the opposition coalition have borne fruit, with some former Jubilee MPs switching sides and some ODM lawmakers from Nyanza being lured by Ruto’s camp.

The proposed ‘liberation group’ is reportedly being chaired by Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda, with Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor serving as its secretary.

Although Ochanda has not officially confirmed the existence of the group, he acknowledged the possibility of his colleagues taking that direction.

Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir, an independent MP who attended the State House meeting, confirmed the existence of the group but stated that he was not a member.

He further reiterated that his visit to State House was purely meant to discuss development issues and not political affiliation.

The rebel lawmakers’ actions threaten to divide the opposition coalition and could have far-reaching consequences on the region’s political stability.

While some MPs have distanced themselves from the group, their refusal to confirm or deny membership casts a shadow of doubt over the region’s political unity.

It remains to be seen how Odinga will react to the latest developments and whether he can contain the rebellion within his ranks.