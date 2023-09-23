Gachagua Addresses Alleged Fall Out With CS Kuria

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that there is rivalry between him and Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

Speaking on Friday during the burial of Mau Mau freedom fighter Field Marshal Muthoni wa Kirima in Nyeri Gachagua said he only advised Kuria as a father and there is no bad blood between them.

“I hear people saying Moses Kuria should be sacked. Where will he go? If he made a small mistake, I advised him as a father. You newspaper people (journalists) said there is a rift in Mt Kenya. There is none, change the picture and put me together with Kuria,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua disparaged the alleged rivalry over control of the Mt Kenya region, saying that under his leadership, the region was united in voice and reason.

“My work is to protect Mt Kenya interest…Nobody can divide this community, if we feel that our interests are threatened then we speak as one,” he said.

Kuria in his speech affirmed Gachagua as the Mt Kenya Kingpin saying that he would ensure the interests of the people are protected.

“Mwenye anatuongoza hapa mlima, kiongozi wa hii mlima no Rigathi Gachagua na kama mau mau hawatasaidika sasa hawatawai,” he said.

The Trade CS was on the spot last week after he said fuel prices will increase by Ksh 10 monthly until February next year.

Gachagua in a statement asked him to pity Kenyans who are struggling with the high cost of living.

Kuria later apologized for his earlier statements, which Kenyans interpreted as ridicule.

“Dear Kenyans. On Friday, September 15, I made some comments indicating that the price of fuel is likely to go up in the coming months owing to global dynamics.

” I have since been advised by people like Dr Boni Khalwale and his master that the statement was incorrect, insensitive and arrogant. I am made to now understand that the price will come down. I apologise profusely since to err is human,” Kuria said.

