Gachagua Breaks Silence After Azimio’s Saba Saba Protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s move to launch 10 million signatures to topple President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, July 8 during the burial of David Muriithi in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, Gachagua said the mission is an exercise in futility and a waste of time.

“We are very disturbed by the events of yesterday. The destruction that came out of the ill-planned demonstration by Azimio. These Azimio people must know that elections are over, they must move. The truth is that William Ruto is the president and nothing can change that fact. Even if Azimio collects 10 million signatures, where will they take them?” he stated.

The second in command affirmed that President Ruto is in power and told the Azimio faction to accept and move on from the 2022 general election.

“Azimio is saying they can remove President Ruto from office, they were unable to stop him from becoming President when they had power, how do they intend to go about it when they are out there in the wilderness? ” he posed.

Gachagua went on to say that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not be distracted by Azimio’s demonstrations.

“We have a memorandum of understanding with the people of Kenya on reforming the tea, coffee, and milk sectors. We have given the Hustler Fund, subsidy fertilizer and we are grateful to God for giving us good rains and we are going to have a bumper harvest,” the DP added.

Raila on Friday announced that they would collect 10 million signatures within one week to remove President Ruto from power.

“I Raila Odinga will start here today. You will also get the papers to sign so that by next week we have 10 million signatures,” Raila declared as he signed the papers.

