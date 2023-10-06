Connect with us

Gachagua Breaks Silence After President Ruto Reshuffled Cabinet 

20231006 094006

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has weighed in on the Cabinet reshuffle by President William Ruto that saw a number of cabinet secretaries moved and some ministries reconstituted. 

In a statement on Friday October 6, Gachagua said the President reorganized the cabinet for the effective delivery of services. 

“It is the prerogative of the President to organize and reorganize his team. President William Ruto just reorganized his team for effective delivery of services,” said Gachagua.

He went on to say that there was no need to read too much into the reshuffle since no one was fired in the latest changes. 

“There is no one who was removed from office. There is no need to read too much into the President’s reshuffle,” he stated. 

The DP at the same time asked the CSs who were given new roles to work diligently and ensure their work is visible to the public.

“I kindly ask those who were given new mandates to work with diligence and commitment and ensure that their work is visible to the public,” he added.

In the cabinet reshuffle announced on Wednesday night Moses Kuria who was moved from the Trade Ministry to Public Service, performance, and Delivery Management.

CS Alfred Mutua was deployed to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife while the Foreign Affairs Docket was moved to the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Ruto also moved CS Zacharia Mwangi Njeru to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation while CS Alice Wahome who headed the Water and Sanitation Ministry, has been moved to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development. 

Rebecca Miano replaced Kuria at the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

Other changes included CS Aisha Jumwa to the Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Heritage, and the transfer of Peninah Malonza from the Tourism docket to the Ministry of East Africa Community, the ASALS, and East Africa Development.

Also Read: Kuria Breaks Silence After Being Removed From Trade Ministry

