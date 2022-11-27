Gachagua Breaks Silence after Reports Emerged that He Disagreed with Ruto over State Appointments

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked President William Ruto to be alert noting that his detractors have regrouped to fight his administration.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at Karen the second in command reaffirmed that President Ruto’s administration is solid and focused on service delivery.

“For avoidance of any doubt the Ruto administration is solid, it’s focused on service delivery and will not be distracted by propaganda, innuendos and things that will not make sense,” Gachagua said.

His sentiments come after a local daily reported that President Ruto had disagreed with his deputy over the top state appointments at the State House.

According to the DP the reports are false and have been sponsored by a section of individuals who fought hard to stop Ruto’s ascension to power.

“Just as you prayed Ruto to victory pray for him into success…the people who were trying to stop him have not given up, they have regrouped, they have engaged the media,” Gachagua claimed.

“If you read the media you would have believed we would not get anywhere, they have been activated and they are back.” He added.

The former Mathira MP claimed that the individuals behind the story are unhappy that the President has received diplomatic acceptability among world powers.

“These people, while you were away, crafted a narrative that now that you are succeeding and the world has accepted you and accepted your leadership and are responding to your various engagement, you are a puppet of the West,”

“We have told them that President Ruto has the exclusive mandate from the p of Kenya to engage the West, the East, the South and the North and anybody who means well for this great country.” Gachagua said.

Also Read: Jitters in Kenya Kwanza Camp as Plot to Make Ruto Fallout with DP Gachagua is Revealed