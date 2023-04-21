Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gachagua calls on Kenyatta family to donate land to Mau Mau fighters

By

Published

IMG 20230419 WA0000
File image of Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the Kenyatta family to donate some of their idle land to poor Kenyans who are in need, including Mau Mau fighters who are homeless.

Gachagua praised former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta for coming out to support those who are in need, saying that it is not too late for the Kenyatta family to take part in charity work in the country.

During an event hosted by Mama Ngina, Gachagua urged the Kenyatta family to consider donating even half of the land they took from Mau Mau fighters, who are being buried in public cemeteries due to lack of land.

He said that some of the land owned by the Kenyatta family is idle, being a habitat to wild animals, while poor Kenyans struggle to find a place to call home.

“It’s too much. If they can consider even half of that land they took from Mau Mau, if they need my services, I can organize it so that we could talk,” said the DP.

Gachagua’s remarks come after Mama Ngina hosted Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima, a Mau Mau fighter, who visited her to thank her for helping her family, including settling her Sh4.7 million bank loan and buying her a house.

During the event, Mama Ngina asked the government to consider honoring people who fought for the country’s freedom.

Last month, a group of people invaded part of the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City and stole livestock. The invasion was condemned by several leaders as the police promised to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019