Gachagua calls on Kenyatta family to donate land to Mau Mau fighters

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the Kenyatta family to donate some of their idle land to poor Kenyans who are in need, including Mau Mau fighters who are homeless.

Gachagua praised former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta for coming out to support those who are in need, saying that it is not too late for the Kenyatta family to take part in charity work in the country.

During an event hosted by Mama Ngina, Gachagua urged the Kenyatta family to consider donating even half of the land they took from Mau Mau fighters, who are being buried in public cemeteries due to lack of land.

He said that some of the land owned by the Kenyatta family is idle, being a habitat to wild animals, while poor Kenyans struggle to find a place to call home.

“It’s too much. If they can consider even half of that land they took from Mau Mau, if they need my services, I can organize it so that we could talk,” said the DP.

Gachagua’s remarks come after Mama Ngina hosted Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima, a Mau Mau fighter, who visited her to thank her for helping her family, including settling her Sh4.7 million bank loan and buying her a house.

During the event, Mama Ngina asked the government to consider honoring people who fought for the country’s freedom.

Last month, a group of people invaded part of the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City and stole livestock. The invasion was condemned by several leaders as the police promised to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.