Gachagua Claims Raila is Back to His Old Behaviour Hours After Announcing Parallel Jamuhuri Event

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called out Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga for allegedly sabotaging the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Monday December 5 while opening the National Assembly Majority Party Conference on Legislative Matters in Nairobi, the second in command stated that the former premier is back to his “old behavior”.

“Uhuru was pushing us towards the old man, and we told him we knew the old man’s ways and he could not change them.

“Now he is back to his old behavior. He is saying his election victory was stolen. He had the deep state and the system, who could have robbed him?” He posed.

His remarks come after Raila stated that he will be holding nationwide consultative meetings while clarifying that there will be no demonstrations.

“The Kamukunji event on Wednesday is a public consultative forum. It is not a call to public protest. It is not maandamano. It is a coming together of Kenyans to share views on the state of affairs in the country,” he said.

Raila reiterated that the meeting will be peaceful and orderly.

“We have asked attendees to be peaceful and orderly, and we believe they will,” Raila said.

The opposition chief warned that the Kenya Kwanza administration would be held accountable if it attempted to disrupt the meeting.

“This regime is attempting to paint a terrifying picture of this event. They’re talking about their maandamano, not ours “He stated.

He reiterated that members of the Azimio Coalition and their supporters will hold simultaneous Jamhuri Day celebrations at Jacaranda Grounds on December 12.

“Ruto and his deputy have a very limited understanding of our Republic. They have no idea where Kenya came from and have no idea where they want to take it “He stated.

He stated that the celebration will be held in honor of patriots.

“It will be Jamuhuri ya Wazalendo; men and women who have made sacrifices for this country and know where it should go.”

