Gachagua Disagrees With CS Kuria On Denying NMG Gov’t Adverts

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has disagreed with Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on denying the Nation Media Group (NMG) government advertisements.

Speaking on Monday June 19 in Mombasa County, the deputy president stated that the Kenya Kwanza admiration is democratic and would continue advertising with the media house.

He however noted that the government would call out the media house when it reports unobjectively.

“Whereas I agree with Moses Kuria that you (NMG) have become rogue and you are part of the Azimio brigade trying to bring down the government, I don’t agree with what he has suggested that we stop advertising with you, we shouldn’t because we are democratic and we should be able to allow you to continue doing your job. Ours is to call you out when you go overboard we must tell you on the face that is the strategy,” he stated.

CS Kuria on Sunday threatened to cut government advertising and publicity on Nation Media Group (NMG) over its recent back-to-back hard-hitting stories that have somewhat left the Kenya Kwanza government with an egg on the face.

“Nation Media, muamue kama nyinyi ni gazeti, broadcasting house, media house ama chama cha upinzani. Na mimi nimesema, Kutoka kesho, ata si kutoka kesho. Kutoka leo idara yoyote ya serikali ntaona imeweka advertisement kwa Nation Media, mjihesabu mko nyumbani,” Kuria said.

His remarks have sparked outrage on social media with a number of Kenyans calling him out.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) in a statement on Monday termed Kuria’s remarks as an embarrassment to Kenya.

“It has come to our attention utterances attributed to Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, a man who is now becoming a symbol of national shame,” KUJ Secretary General Erick Oduor stated.

“We would wish to remind Mr Kuria that he is now a Cabinet Secretary whose actions and utterances should promote positive image of Kenya as a nation. In line with tenets of leadership and integrity law.”

