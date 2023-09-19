Gachagua Explains His Tigers In Kenya Blunder

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come out to explain himself on the Tigers in Kenya blunder he made while in Colombia.

Speaking on Monday, the Deputy President blamed his mother tongue for the blunder saying tigers and leopards are the same in his community.

“Some of us when we are speaking, we think in our mother tongue and translate to English,”said Gachagua.

“So when I was talking about the tiger I saw some critics asking me where is the tiger. I am telling them from the Kikuyu nation where I come from the two animals are the same.”

The DP sparked mixed reactions online last week when he said tigers are in Kenya.

Gachagua who was speaking in Colombia appealed to the Citizens of the said nation to visit Kenya and enjoy the iconic wildlife that boasts of various wildlife animals including tigers.

“Kenya is a very warm country, we are very welcoming people, very hospitable and we invite Colombian business people to come and invest in Kenya.

“Again, as you come to invest in Kenya, we have many facilities for tourism. We have rare species of wildlife; the Elephant, Rhino, Buffalo, and Tiger,” said Gachagua.

It’s worth noting that tigers are not native to Kenya or Africa, as they are primarily found in Asian countries.

There is popular assumption that tigers, which are thought to have originated in Africa, share a similar ancestor with the continent’s ferocious predators.

However, the precise reason for the tigers’ absence from Africa is uncertain. Some scholars believe that when this group of tigers travelled to Asia, they discovered a climate and environment that was more conducive to their survival and growth.

