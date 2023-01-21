Connect with us

Politics

Gachagua Goes After Former CS Fred Matiangi, Over His Decisions in the Previous Government

By

Published

280971432 1880848798781175 6183519599121307323 n

File image of DP Gachagua and Fred Matiangi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed former Interior Cabinet Secretary D. Fred Matiangi over misusing administrators in the previous regime.

Speaking on Friday, January 20, while opening a sensitization workshop on the national fertilizer subsidy program, the DP stated that the Kenya Kwanza government will not involve chiefs in politics.

While taking a jibe at Matiangi, Gachagua asked the local administrators not to allow themselves to be used in the political arena.

“The president was very hesitant to work with you, and for a good reason. You guys were badly used to do crazy things that have no meaning to this country. Selling BBI, threatening people, disrupting our meetings, and all manner of crazy things, “said Gachagua.

He added, “I asked him to give us a chance to show that you are the right people to work with. I told him you were just being misused by him (Matiang’i). A fellow who had no idea on how to use these officers for the benefit of the country. A guy with pride and a lot of chest-thumping.”

Matiangi has been keeping a low profile since exiting the government in October 2022. His predecessor Professor Kithure Kindiki however revealed in a recent interview that he engages him on how to run the Ministry of Interior, a critical docket in Ruto’s cabinet.

“We have spoken severally on various matters and my predecessor has certain ideas that he thinks he had initiated and would want to see the light of day.

“Once or twice he has called me on national issues about what we are doing and he has given me good suggestions. We are in communication with Matiang’i and we wish him well in his new chapter,” Kindiki revealed.

Also Read: Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Reveals What His Predecessor Fred Matiangi Has Been Telling Him Over the Phone 

