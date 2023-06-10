Gachagua Goes After Raila Over Demands To President Ruto 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed Azimio leader Raila Odinga over giving demands to the Kenya Kwanza Government.

Speaking on Friday in Meru County, Gachagua said the former Prime Minister has no authority to issue demands to the current administration.

“Sisi sio watu wa kutishwa na kushtuliwa, nimeona ati (Raila) amepeana demands. Sasa unapeana demands kama nani? Umechaguliwa na nani? Wewe ni nani Kenya? Si ungojee 2027 you come and persuade these people to give you an opportunity,” said Gachagua.

Raila on Thursday demanded President William Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill 2023 and seek an apology from Kenyans.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Raila said the proposed bill has caused anxiety among Kenyans and thus President Ruto should seek forgiveness.

“We ask Ruto to humble himself, withdraw this bill, offer an apology, and seek forgiveness from Kenyans for the anxiety caused and begin afresh,” he stated.

The former Premier at the same time asked the President to stop duplicating county roles and responsibilities, arguing that the Ministry of Health was consuming a huge chunk of revenue, yet health is a devolved function.

“In the proposed bill, the budget for health is going for 35 billion shillings yet health is a devolved function,” he stated.

The opposition chief urged the Kenya Kwanza government to adopt a zero-based budgeting formula without reference to the previous budget.

“Ruto should adopt a zero-based budgeting and not take the previous budget as his baseline,” said Raila.

Additionally, Raila advocated for the abolishing of ministerial out-of-station allowances, ministerial house allowances, and domestic allowances for Cabinet and Principal Secretaries.

“Freeze ministerial out-of-station, house, and domestic allowances for Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries,” Raila added.

