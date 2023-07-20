Gachagua Hits Out At Raila After Skipping Azimio Demos

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the Azimio top leadership including Raila Odinga for skipping the anti-government protests.

Speaking on Thursday in Isiolo County stated that the Azimio leaders opted to skip the demos after realizing they were not going as planned.

“Ile kitu ya kustaabisha Wakenya ni kuwa hawa watu saa ile waliona kimeumana hakuna alikanyanga town. Mmoja alijificha Nairobi Hospital akasema akuwe admitted, awekwe tu maji kwa sababu si mgonjwa ndio asiende maandamano,” said the DP.

He added, “Mwingine akakaa kwa nyumba yake alafu wanatuma watoto wa wenyewe wakauwawe, why can’t they come themselves ama watume watoto wao? Jana ameona imeanguka anatoa taarifa akiwa amejificha kusema ati maandamano imefaulu ati isimamishwe na ni vile ameona hakuna kitu inaendelea.”

The second in command urged Raila to try his luck at the presidency again in 2027 instead of sabotaging the Kenya kwanza administration.

“For too long, that Mzee wa maandamano ametumia fujo to blackmail Kenyans and find his way into leadership. We want to tell Mzee Maandamano there are no short-cuts to leadership; the only route is one…the ballot. Hakuna njia ingine; kwa hivyo Rais ukae kidete huyu Mzee angoje 2027, haiko mbali sana, he can wait,” Gachagua added.

He further hit out at the church and the international community over pushing for dialogue between the Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition.

“We want to tell our church leaders and the international community, it is wrong to ask the President to sit down with a criminal. You have caused people to lose their lives, destroyed property, and then you tell the President that you should be calmed down just because you created chaos.This has been happening for a long time, and the consequence is that the country’s development has been affected,” Gachagua stated.

