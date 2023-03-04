Connect with us

Politics

Gachagua: How Senior Government Officials in Uhuru Government Used Choppers To Steal Ksh 16 Billion

Fpe33VZXsAA99Ub 1677074845

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that senior government officials in the previous regime stole Ksh 16 billion days before handing over power.

Speaking in Tetu on Friday,March 3, Gachagua alleged that the money was stolen two days before the August 9, 2022 general elections. 

He stated that the money was packaged in boxes at an airport in Nairobi before being transported by helicopter to the homes of the officials.

“The Ksh10 billion was used to purportedly pay some contractors. Money was being brought in cartons and flew with choppers to peoples’ homes,”

Gachagua, on the other hand, did not name the former government officials who were involved in the Ksh 16 billion scandal.

At the same time, Gachagua noted that Kenya had been blacklisted by international lenders due to the debt left by Uhuru’s administration.

He did, however, express optimism, announcing that the embargo had been lifted, allowing the government to seek finance from international lenders.

“But I want to give you hope. Before we came, international lenders had blacklisted us, but we have now been given a thumbs up. We can now engage international lenders if we want any credit,” he said. 

His announcement comes after the Cabinet decided to jettison the country’s Ksh 10 trillion debt ceiling in favor of a floating objective of 55% of GDP.

“In keeping with the global best practice on the debt limit policy, and in furtherance of the administration quest to realise inter-generational equity through sustainable debt management, Cabinet considered the legislative proposal to harmonise the definition of public debt and the attendant regulations,” the Cabinet stated in part.

Also Read: Some People Are Cowards- Gachagua Explains Why Matiang'i Fled Out The Country 

