Gachagua: Maandamano cost Raila AU job

eputy President Rigathi Gachagua has suggested that Raila Odinga’s frequent participation in protests under the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition resistance to President William Ruto’s leadership is what led to his termination from his position as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure in Africa.

Gachagua made these claims during the launch of Taifa Gas in Mombasa on Friday. He stated that the AU had become tired of Odinga’s protests and that his actions had cost him his job.

These claims come after African Union Commission chairperson Mousa Faki confirmed the termination of Odinga’s contract. Odinga had been appointed to the position in October 2018, several months after his handshake with former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta. In response to the AU’s statement about the termination of his contract, Odinga stated that he had expressed the need to relinquish the position to focus on personal issues.

Gachagua also suggested that the government would not be intimidated by Odinga’s calls for protests over the rising prices of commodities across the country. He expressed confidence in President Ruto’s ability to defeat his opponents, stating that they did not have the resources to compete with him.