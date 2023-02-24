Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gachagua: Maandamano cost Raila AU job

By

Published

FB IMG 1664435260631
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Image File

eputy President Rigathi Gachagua has suggested that Raila Odinga’s frequent participation in protests under the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition resistance to President William Ruto’s leadership is what led to his termination from his position as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure in Africa.

Gachagua made these claims during the launch of Taifa Gas in Mombasa on Friday. He stated that the AU had become tired of Odinga’s protests and that his actions had cost him his job.

These claims come after African Union Commission chairperson Mousa Faki confirmed the termination of Odinga’s contract. Odinga had been appointed to the position in October 2018, several months after his handshake with former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta. In response to the AU’s statement about the termination of his contract, Odinga stated that he had expressed the need to relinquish the position to focus on personal issues.

Gachagua also suggested that the government would not be intimidated by Odinga’s calls for protests over the rising prices of commodities across the country. He expressed confidence in President Ruto’s ability to defeat his opponents, stating that they did not have the resources to compete with him.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019