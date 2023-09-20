Gachagua Makes Appeal To Public Servants

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked all public servants to respect Kenyans as they address challenges facing the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Mombasa, Gachagua said Kenyans deserve to be treated with respect and listened to all the time, more so during difficult times.

“All of us given the privilege to serve should do so with humility. We should have empathy with the people you are taking care of, respect those under you, address them with respect and decorum. It costs you nothing,” he urged.

The Second in Command observed that those employed in public service should always be keen on how they address citizens.

“If you serve the people of Kenya, those are your bosses, they are your employers. You should dignify them by the way you address them,”Gachagua added.

The DP pointed out that leaders must always remain focused and steady when addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

“Even when there are challenges, remain calm and steady and address problems in a humane and humble way, so that those who are victims of that challenge can feel understood and empathized. That is the hallmark of leadership” Gachagua stated.

At the same time, the Deputy President disclosed that the Government is ready to respond to related challenges linked to the Elnino rains expected in the country towards the end of the month.

He said that he will convene a meeting with all relevant agencies to tighten their preparedness.

“In the coming week, I will chair the national emergency response committee with all our development partners, county governments, various ministries and all other stakeholders to ascertain their preparedness,” said Gachagua.

The DP further said Kenya is on course to eradicate Trypanosomiasis in a bid to sustain higher income from livestock production.

“Kenya remains steady in eliminating the tsetse fly. Under the current development policy, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, manufacturing is a key pillar. In the next two years, Kenya will stop importing leather items. That is why expelling this tsetse fly disease is important as we look forward to spurring the leather industry in Kenya,” he added.

