Gachagua Opens Up on Delayed Civil Servants Salaries Blames Uhuru and Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has admitted that the government is facing challenges in paying salaries to civil servants.

Speaking during a church service in Mathira Constituency on Sunday April 9, Gachagua said the financial challenges have also affected all counties.

“It is true we are having challenges in paying salaries, giving money to governors. Because the handshake gov’t ripped this country, they borrowed money left right and centre. Because we are a responsible government, we have to pay this money,” he said.

The Second in Command attributed the delays to loans that matured last week forcing the government to pay.

“What we collected the last two weeks was sufficient to pay the loans. What we are collecting this week will pay salaries and other requirements,” he added.

Gachagua went on to blame the previous administration of Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga for taking huge loans.

“We are in a difficult situation, we are not the ones who borrowed the money but have to pay because it is owed by Kenya. William Ruto cannot run away from those debts even though he did not incur them,” Gachagua said.

He however stated that money that will be collected this week could go to salaries of the civil servants.

“What we collected the last two weeks was sufficient to pay the loans. What we are collecting this week will pay salaries and other requirements,” he stated.

The former Mathira MP at the same time asked Kenyans to pray for the Kenya Kwanza government and President William Ruto to turn the economy around.

“We found an empty country with nothing, everything had been spent and stolen, and I want you to pray for President William Ruto for God to give him wisdom as he rebuilds this country,” Gachagua said.

Also Read: Uhuru Kenyatta Makes First Public Appearance Since Northlands Raid (Video)