Gachagua Praises President Ruto Over Paris Speech 





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded President William Ruto following his speech in Paris during the Climate Change summit.

Speaking on Wednesday June 28, Gachagua said that Kenya has gained respect internationally following President Ruto’s speech.

“Kenya is now respected across the world and I think you are following in the footsteps of President William Ruto. The other day he was in Paris and gave a speech all the wazungu’s stood up. Wakaona mwafrika yuko an akili ya kutosha,” said Gachagua.

President Ruto had delivered a powerful speech last week that was met with enthusiasm and cheers among the group that had gathered to listen to him.

The group clapped for President Ruto in every statement he made.

The speech was centered on Climate Change where he pushed for the need to channel resources and efforts towards addressing the crisis.

“I see the solutions and the future. It requires solidarity, strength, and equity and when I see you I see a great future. We have the necessary technology. We have it in our power to make it right,” Ruto said.

“One that does not pit the West against the East, or the North against the South. We want one that is fair. This is about our people.”

After completing his speech Ruto appreciated the warm reception from the youthful crows.

His speech was also praised by a number of government officials including Defence CS Aden Duale described President Ruto as the most eloquent, greatest orator the country has ever had.

“Inflaming the audience under the historical structure of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France, with his magical words and superb presentation, President William Ruto is probably the most eloquent, greatest orator we have had at the pinnacle of power,” said Duale.

