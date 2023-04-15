Gachagua Responds To Azimio’s Letter To ICC

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has diminished Azimio la Umoja’s letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking on Saturday April 15 in Nyandarua, Gachagua stated that it is Azimio who should instead be sent to ICC over damage of property during demos.

“In fact, the people who should be taken to ICC are those Azimio characters who have destroyed the life and property of the people of Kenya,” said Gachagua.

The Second in Command urged the Inspector General of Police Jaohet Koome to continue with his work without fear.

“I see they want to intimidate the IG, but I ask you to continue doing your job professionally. Had they not come to the streets, there would have been no issue between the police and the demonstrators. So let them keep their people at home.

“IG if those people come to the street, do your job in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya. Protect the life and property of Kenyans,” Gachagua stated.

He stressed that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not be coerced, challenging Raila to return to the streets as long as they do not ruin other people’s property.

“We are not like the previous government that agreed to the handshake. We are stronger,” he added.

Azimio in a letter on Friday accused IG Koome of being behind violence witnessed during protests.

The Raila-led camp claimed that the IG established a special squad of rogue police officers to unleash terror on Azimio supporters during protests.

The opposition also claimed that the police officers attempted to assassinate former Prime Minister Raila Odinga while he was leading protests in the Embakasi area.

“On 3rd April 2023 at 1630 hours, at around the Pipeline area of Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi City, a contingent of police officers approached the motor vehicle in which the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga was being ferried in and fired 7 approximately ten round of live ammunition with a clear intention to kill him,” read the letter in part.

Azimio further requested ICC prosecutor Karim Khan to submit the information to the Pre-Trial Chamber for authorization for an investigation.

