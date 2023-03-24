Gachagua Reveals Details On His Phone Call With Matiang’i During DCI Woes

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i reached out to him after he was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Speaking in Kisii on Friday March 24, Gachagua claimed that Matiang’i called him after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta deserted him.

He stated that Matiang’i was misused in the previous regime to intimidate Ruto allies.

“In the previous administration, Matiang’i was used to intimidate us. Now that they are out of government, they have left him. He is now alone,” Gachagua claimed.

He added, “Recently, when he brought trouble to himself by claiming the police raided his house, he called them and they refused to pick up his calls. He called me. Despite being one of the victims, I picked up the phone and told him how he was misused.”

The Second in Command added that he made a pledge to the former powerful CS that Ruto’s administration would run the government differently and would not target those who disagreed with them.

His remarks come weeks after the DPP dropped charges against Matiang’i.

The DPP states that the charges could not be proved.

“Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the Director of Public Prosecutions found that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain the above charges against Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr. Danstan Omari.

“The evidence provided did not meet the ingredients needed to prove each of the afore-mentioned offenses as required by law,” the DPP stated.

Several reports surfaced shortly after the charges were dropped that claimed political figures from the Gusii region mediated a ceasefire between Matiang’i and the government.

