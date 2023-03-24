Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gachagua Reveals Details On His Phone Call With Matiang’i During DCI Woes

By

Published

BeFunky collage128 1674284023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i reached out to him after he was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Speaking in Kisii on Friday March 24, Gachagua claimed that Matiang’i called him after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta deserted him. 

He stated that Matiang’i was misused in the previous regime to intimidate Ruto allies. 

“In the previous administration, Matiang’i was used to intimidate us. Now that they are out of government, they have left him. He is now alone,” Gachagua claimed.

He added, “Recently, when he brought trouble to himself by claiming the police raided his house, he called them and they refused to pick up his calls. He called me. Despite being one of the victims, I picked up the phone and told him how he was misused.” 

The Second in Command added that he made a pledge to the former powerful CS that Ruto’s administration would run the government differently and would not target those who disagreed with them.

His remarks come weeks after the DPP dropped charges against Matiang’i. 

The DPP states that the charges could not be proved. 

“Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the Director of Public Prosecutions found that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain the above charges against Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr. Danstan Omari.

“The evidence provided did not meet the ingredients needed to prove each of the afore-mentioned offenses as required by law,” the DPP stated.

Several reports surfaced shortly after the charges were dropped that claimed political figures from the Gusii region mediated a ceasefire between Matiang’i and the government.

Also Read: Details of Kisii Billionaire Behind Ruto Matiang’i Truce Talks 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019