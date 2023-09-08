Gachagua Reveals How Raila Wanted To Break Protocol During ACS

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga wanted to join African Heads of State at their private lounge during the just concluded African Climate Summit.

Speaking on Friday in Kericho, the Deputy President noted that the lounge was restricted and that even senior government officials were not allowed access.

“The other day Raila came to KICC, I welcomed him warmly, as you saw with respect because he is our elder. We invited him to come and sit in his designated seat, but he wanted to enter where the elected presidents were seated. That place, even CS Kipchumba Murkomen cannot enter. We were asking ourselves, which country was he elected President? He posed.

Gachagua however said the opposition leader was given a seat near his in the front row to follow the African Climate Summit proceedings.

The DP at the same time said he told Raila that the government is committed to taking care of him if he chooses to retire from active politics.

“I told him on that day that we want to take care of him, look into his retirement, find him a security guard, a car, and a place to stay. If he wants a motorcycle, one or two there is no problem, he goes home and rests,” Gachagua added.

The former Prime Minister on Tuesday made a surprise visit to KICC where the Africa Climate Summit was being held. DP Gachagua and African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki welcomed Raila to the summit.

He was then ushered to the KICC conference room where he was shown his seat.

The summit concluded on Wednesday, September 6, and was attended by over 30,000 delegates including heads of state and government.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended the event.

