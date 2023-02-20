Gachagua Reveals The Beneficiaries Of State Appointments, Sends A Message To Azimio Politicians 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says that Kenya Kwanza loyals will be the first beneficiaries of government appointments and contracts.

Speaking on Sunday in Kericho, the DP stated that the Kenya Kwanza government will reward its staunch supporters and those who toiled to put the current government in office while those in opposition will be least considered.

“This government is a company that has shares. There are owners who have the majority of shares, and those with just a few, while others do not have any. You invested in this government and you must reap. You sowed, tilled, put manure and irrigated, and now it is time to reap,” he stated.

Gachagua laughed off at Azimio politicians who have been visiting State House seeking government positions.

He noted that the Ruto government will reward its supporters with government appointments

“Some are criticising me for saying those who sowed reap first, but there is nothing wrong. Their time of reaping will come some day in what remains after those who sowed have finished reaping,” said Gachagua.

He added, “Elections have significance. You cannot make noise talking ill of Ruto and after he wins you get in line to get benefits before those who were with him.”

Gachagua stated that he has appointed himself as the guardian of State House and that anyone who does not support Kenya Kwanza will be barred from all government positions.

“That is my work at State House; controlling that queue and deciding who is ahead of whom,” he added.

