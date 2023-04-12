Gachagua Reveals The Only Reason President Ruto Can Intervene During Bi-partisan Talks

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained that President William Ruto can only intervene in the bi-partisan talks should any pressing issue arise.

Speaking on Tuesday during an Iftar dinner meeting with Muslim leaders at KICC, Gachagua said that the 14 member team from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio has been tasked to handle all issues well.

He expressed confidence that the selected team would deliver its mandate.

“Let the politics be done in parliament. The National Assembly leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung’wah is equal to the task and when they will need our help, we will intervene.Ours is to focus on business and the economy,” said Gachagua.

In response to Azimio’s threats to return to the streets, Gachagua stated that the administration was prepared to cope with the protests, emphasizing that those who destroy property will face the law.

“If they return to the streets as they are threatening, they will not be able to step into the CBD and business centers such as Eastleigh. The responsibility of the government is to protect businesses. The government will not allow anybody to destroy property in this country,” he added.

This comes after Kenya Kwanza unveiled a seven member team that will negotiate with their Azimio counterparts.

Kenya Kwanza’s team will be led by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale. Other members include; Tharaka MP George Murugara, Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse and Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan.

Azimio last week picked its team which constitutes Senator Ledama Ole Kina (Narok) and his Kitui counterpart, Enock Wambui as some of the lawmakers who will represent the opposition during the negotiations. Others are Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), David Pkosing (Pokot South), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and Amina Mnyanzai (Malindi).

