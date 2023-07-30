Gachagua: Security Detail For Azimio Leaders To Be Reinstated After Three Months

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced on Sunday that the government will restore the security detail of Azimio La Umoja Coalition leaders and allies after a three-month period.

Speaking during a service at Alliance High School, Gachagua explained that the security had been temporarily withdrawn to deal with the ongoing anti-government protests.

Gachagua expressed regret for the removal of security and assured the leaders that their officers would be returned to them after three months when the government is confident that the spate of demonstrations has subsided.

“I’m sorry your security was taken away. Your officers were taken to deal with demonstrators,” Gachagua said, referring to the withdrawal of security detail attached to the Azimio Coalition’s top brass.

“We did not have sufficient officers to deal with demos for three days. Your officers will be returned to you after three months when we are sure there are no demos.”

The decision to withdraw security detail affected prominent opposition figures such as Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, and more than 50 Azimio MPs, who have been leading the protests addressing issues like the Finance Bill 2023 and the escalating cost of living.

Additionally, four Nyanza governors, Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay, James Orengo of Siaya, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o of Kisumu, and Ochilo Ayacko of Migori, saw their security personnel directed to report to Kisumu in preparation for the countrywide three-day mass demonstrations.

Even Mama Ngina Kenyatta, whose security personnel were guarding her homes in Muthaiga and Gatundu, was affected by the security withdrawal.

As the situation calms down, the government plans to restore the security detail for the affected leaders and allies, ensuring their safety while addressing ongoing issues through peaceful means.