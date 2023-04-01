Connect with us

Politics

Gachagua Speaks On Falling Out With Interior CS Kithure Kindiki 

gachagua kindiki

File image of Gachagua and Kindiki

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has refuted claims that he has differences with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki. 

Speaking on Saturday April 1 in Malava, Kakamega County, Gachagua stated that rumors emerged after he held a meeting with senior police officers last month which CS Kindiki did not attend.

Gachagua explained that Kindiki was at the time in the North Rift and could not attend the meeting. 

He blamed the media for distorting the situation, saying he had a strong working relationship with Kindiki. 

“I had a meeting on Sunday with our security chiefs, and Kindiki was missing as he had gone to deal with bandits. They started saying that they were problems between us,” Gachagua stated.

The Second in Command had on Sunday March 26 meet with Interior PS Raymond Omollo, the Inspector General Japhet Koome and Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei, among other security officers over the Azimio demonstrations.

Reports on Gachagua falling out with Kindiki emerged online early this week. It was alleged that the Azimio la Umoja anti-government protests caused a deterioration in ties between the two senior government officials. 

Gachagua at the same time he ruled falling out with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as alleged on social media. 

“The media think that our government can have cracks. They are behind the narrative that I have differences with Mudavadi.

“Musalia Mudavadi and I have come a long way. When I was the personal assistant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, and he was his vice-presidential nominee, we worked together. I have eaten food in Mudavadi’s house, many times. I have spent many nights in his house. Sisi ni kama chanda na pete,” he added.

Also Read::Gachagua Declares War On Azimio Protesters Ahead Of Monday Demos

