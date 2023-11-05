Connect with us

Politics

Gachagua Speaks On Government- Church Partnership In Fighting Addiction

By

Published

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday lauded the church for joining in the fight against alcohol, drug and substance abuse.

Speaking at the ACK St. James Cathedral, Kiambu Town, the Deputy President decried the high cases of alcoholism and drug abuse in Kiambu, but also acknowledged the efforts of the national administration and church in fighting the menace.

“I thank the church for agreeing to partner with us in the fight against alcoholism and drug abuse, and in establishing rehabilitation centres and also mentoring our youth,” said DP Rigathi.

The DP was accompanied by his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi who was the guest preacher.

Pastor Dorcas challenged the political leaders present to draft legislation, policies and guidelines to protect children from being exposed to addictive psychoactive substances.

“I challenge the leaders here today to formulate policies and guidelines that will remove the sale of alcohol, drugs and cigarettes next to primary and secondary schools. We cannot have biscuits and sweets laced with drugs being sold to our children,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She also urged the church to open its doors and have helplines where men can speak openly about the issues facing them, instead of remaining frustrated, and resulting to suicide.

Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha challenged the county to fight alcoholism, and rogue traders brought to book.

She decried sellers who were trading in poisonous drinks and hiding behind court orders.

Majority Leader, and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah said they were ready with the affordable housing project, and with the land cleared by county, they would start marshalling for the projects to start.

Also Read: Rigathi Gachagua: I Have No Time For Mt Kenya Kingship Nonsense

