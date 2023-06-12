Gachagua: Stop Bringing Wajackoyah To Mt Kenya 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused Azimio La Umoja leaders from Mt Kenya of sabotaging his efforts to eradicate illicit alcohol and substance abuse in the region.

Speaking on Monday June 12, Gachagua asked the Azimio leaders to stop inviting Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah to the region saying he is a bad influence to children and the youth.

“Azimio leaders from Mt Kenya know that the region is struggling with alcohol and bhang yet they invite Wajackoyah to events here as a chief guest. What are we telling our children? This is a man who went on national television and said bhang should not only be smoked but also grown. What message are you sending to our young people?” Gachagua asked.

The second in command claimed that inviting Wajackoyah to Mt Kenya is sabotaging the Kenya Kwanza government’s war on illicit alcohol and drug abuse in the region.

“I want to ask those leaders from this region please when you come here talk about your things but I beg you don’t come with Wajackoyah. Because what are you telling us, don’t we have a problem with bhang… when you bring Wajackoyah to this region, you are simply laughing at us,” he added.

Gachagua went on to say it is embarrassing for leaders to walk with someone who claims that bhang is good while it’s destroying the young generation.

“I want to ask our national leaders to save us from this Wajackoyah thing. It is very embarrassing to keep company with such an individual,” Gachagua said.

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has however slammed Gachagua saying his utterances are embarrassing.

“What is embarrassing is the utterances and conduct of characters like him who have serious unresolved integrity issues, and who behave like village bullies,” Karua stated.

