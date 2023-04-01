Gachagua tells off Raila over attack on US Ambassador

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio party, for his recent comments to the international community about Kenya’s democracy.

Gachagua was responding to comments made by Odinga criticizing the international community for turning a blind eye to Kenya’s alleged democratic failures.

The US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, recently praised the country’s recent elections, calling them the “freest and most transparent” in the nation’s history.

Raila Odinga, however, disagreed with this assessment, saying that the international community should not prioritize development over democracy.

He also criticized foreign diplomats for misrepresenting facts about Kenya, calling their behavior audacious.

Deputy President Gachagua disagreed with Raila’s comments, saying that the international community knows who he is and cannot help him undermine Kenya’s democracy.

Gachagua accused Raila of inciting violence and causing destruction, adding that he would not negotiate with him on anything except his exit from politics.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also weighed in on the issue, calling those organizing demonstrations in Kenya economic saboteurs. Mudavadi criticized Raila’s Azimio party for having no agenda for Kenyans and accused them of undermining regional economies for personal gain.

Mudavadi stated that Raila’s focus on opening servers and the return of the Cherera four was not addressing the real issue of the high cost of living in the country.

He accused Raila of pursuing anarchy instead of democracy and planting seeds of chaos that would only lead to destruction.