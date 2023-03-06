Gachagua Threatens To Name Uhuru Allies Who Stole Billions Before Handing Over 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that he will name former government officials who stole public money before President Ruto came to power.

Speaking on Sunday March 5 during a church service in Roysambu, the DP said he will release a report and names of the senior government officials in the coming days.

“These people robbed the nation. In the next few days I will be releasing details of billions of shillings looted from public coffers in the last three months of the Uhuru administration and announce the ministers and PSs responsible so that Kenyans can know.

“At the police air wing in Wilson Airport is where money was being brought in sacks, packed into the planes, and taken to different homes,” said Gachagua.

The DP claimed that Raila Odinga’s move to appeal the presidential election at the Supreme Court was a plan to get more time to empty the coffers.

He claimed that at least 24 billion was stolen by the Uhuru regime before handing over power.

“When they saw the election is not in their favor they looted public money with sacks. They knew the case would not amount to anything it was just there to allow them to steal and then go,” Gachagua stated.

He added, “Even the petition they took to Supreme Court was forced on ‘mzee wa maandamano’ to allow them room to steal money while the court was listening to the case between the time IEBC announced William Ruto as President and the day he was sworn in they looted more than Ksh.24 billion.”

Also Read: Gachagua: How Senior Government Officials in Uhuru Government Used Choppers To Steal Ksh 16 Billion