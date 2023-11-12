Gachagua To Meet Meru Leaders After Kawira Mwangaza Survived Second Impeachment

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he will convene a meeting with leaders from Meru county in a bid to reconcile Governor Kawira Mwangaza with Members of the County Assembly.

Speaking on Sunday Gachagua said he will be seeking to broker another truce after the failed impeachment attempt against governor Mwangaza, who was reinstated to office by the Senate last week.

This comes as a resident petitioned President William Ruto to dissolve the county government over the persistent wrangles. A number of Members of County Assemblies have also joined in the calls for dissolution of the county.

“Meru there was a problem and the issues have been resolved at the Senate. I had called the leaders for reconciliation but the peace existed only for one year. They started the wrangles again and we kept off.

“I will convene a meeting for the leaders including the governor, MCAs and MPs in a bid to bring them back together because Meru County is also very important to our Administration.,” said Gachagua.

The Deputy President noted that he will not give up in resolving leadership wrangles among feuding county leaders. He said it was his duty to ensure devolution is functioning.

In January and February, this year, the DP convened two reconciliation meetings between Meru leaders following protracted leadership wrangles after the Ward Representatives impeached Governor Kawira December 2022.

The Senate overturned the impeachment, and DP Gachagua brought the feuding parties together. However, the governor was impeached 10 months later and the Senate restored her.

Gachagua rekindled that he had managed to mediate peace and resolve stalemates in Kericho and Kiambu counties, where leaders had feuds over governance issues.

The Deputy President further stated that the government was changing its tact in ambassadorial appointments and foreign policy strategy saying that the diplomats will have a mandate to aggressively market Kenyan products in their stations.

“We have instructed the ambassadors that their main duty is searching markets for Kenyan products such as miraa and avocados,” said the Deputy President.

The Deputy President further defended President Ruto’s international trips saying that Kenya had reaped big economically from the tours.

Also Read: Mpuru Aburi Demands Apology From Kawira Mwangaza Over Video Played in The Senate