Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gachagua Warns Investors to Brave for Losses Worth Millions in 24 Hours

By

Published

FB IMG 1681275641547
File image of Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua issued a warning to investors on Thursday, April 13, regarding the value of the dollar and the shilling in Kenya.

Speaking while receiving the first consignment of imported petroleum from the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) under a government-to-government deal, Gachagua stated that the value of the dollar would decrease starting April 14, while the value of the shilling would increase.

Gachagua urged Kenyan investors and businesspeople who have been hoarding dollars for speculation purposes to offload their dollars in the market immediately to avoid losses.

He stated, “It’s a piece of honest advice from a truthful man. With what has happened and the 500 million dollars used to purchase fuel every month, the demand for the dollar will come down and the shilling will gain, and we don’t want Kenyans to lose money.”

Gachagua explained that the importation of oil in shillings would relieve pressure on the dollar and allow for its normal circulation in the market.

He further reiterated that the government would not subsidize products in the country, as it was not a sustainable move. Instead, Gachagua revealed that the government would subsidize the production of different products to reduce their costs.

“This is the way to bring down the cost of fuel. That strategy of fuel subsidy is not sustainable. We want to dismiss with contempt those who are calling us and telling us to reinstate subsidized consumption, it cannot work.

The government will subsidize production because it is sustainable. This is the practical way of dealing with the high cost of fuel and other products in the country,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua also highlighted that stabilizing the exchange rate of foreign currencies would support economic recovery and help address the issue of public debt.

He explained that the petroleum imports, which are paid for in dollars, have strained the country’s foreign exchange reserves, causing difficulties in US dollar liquidity and resulting in the rapid depreciation of the Kenyan shilling. However, Gachagua expressed optimism that the country would benefit from the accumulation of foreign reserves of approximately Ksh403 billion (3 billion US dollars) in the next six months.

The deputy president’s warning comes after Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir published new regulations in January 2023 regarding fuel importation into the country, which involved a government-to-government arrangement for the procurement of oil.

The regulations required oil companies to competitively bid for the deal through an open-tender system. However, with the current 9-month deal, the 96 companies will be left in the cold and can only seek to bid in 2024.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019