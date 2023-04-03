Connect with us

Politics

Gachagua’s Reaction After Raila Called Off Demos

By

Published

20230403 074421

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken silence after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called off the Monday protests. 

In an update via Twitter Gachagua saluted Raila for calling off the anti-government demonstrations and agreeing to pursue his issues through parliament.

“I salute Hon Raila Odinga for calling off demonstrations and violence and choosing to pursue  his issues in Parliament in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Kenya. That is statesmanship,” said Gachagua

He stated that violence and destruction of property would not be allowed by the Kenya Kwanza government. 

“Kenya is a country of the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property has no place in our country. It will never be allowed under the leadership of President William Ruto now or in  future. 

“As our President has stated, the Government remains committed to protecting life and property tomorrow, the next day, next week, and the years to come,” he added. 

Raila in a presser on Sunday called off the demos after wide consultations, including with religious leaders, among others. 

“William Ruto has issued what I regard as an important statement, we have met and listened to a lot of people, including religious leaders, they have implored us to give dialogue a chance.

“We acknowledge the olive branch on dialogue,  this is a positive development.  We agree to a balanced parliamentary proceed co-chaired by both sides, this committee must be done immediately, including all arrests and prosecution related to demos,” he said. 

He however vowed to return to protests should the talks bear no fruits within a week. 

“We emphasize that rights to assemble are anchored in our constitution, we reserve our rights to call for demos if there is no meaningful outcome. We will resume after one week,” he added.

Also Read: President Ruto’s Request To Raila Ahead of Azimio Demos 

