Gathoni Wamuchomba: Why I Reported Sakaja To DP Gachagua

Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has revealed that she reported Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with Inooro TV, Wamuchomba stated that she reported the Nairobi County boss to the DP after he failed to listen to her.

“I visited Sakaja in his office and we shared a cup of tea. I told him that I was not okay with him locking our matatus away from CBD. He should stop lying. He told me to give him two weeks and even informed his people who are in charge of matatu stages that I had a court order to have the matatus back,” Wamuchomba stated.

The UDA MP said that she was left with no other choice but to report the matter to DP Gachagua.

“After I left the office even the few matatus that had been left on stage were ordered to leave. That’s when I went to DP Gachagua because I saw that Sakaja was not giving me an ear. You have seen how they have been attacking each other,” she narrated.

Wamuchomba went on to say that she would no longer agree with Sakaja because he made decisions without considering the repercussions.

“We will fight. If he has decided to remove Githunguri matatus from CBD he should not replace them with others. Are we this foolish? Nairobi is a capital city for everyone it does not belong to him,” she added.

DP Gachagua on December 20, criticized the county executive’s plan, claiming it would destroy the economy in the nation’s capital.

“I have told the Nairobi Governor that we will have a sitting with him because we are the ones who elected him. I mobilized Kikuyus in Nairobi to vote for him and called him. Any decision that he makes which may affect business in Nairobi, we must first sit and discuss,” Gachagua said.

Also Read:Sakaja Explains Why He is Working With Azimio MCAs