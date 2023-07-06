Gaucho Clarifies On Viral Photo With Millicent Omanga 

Bunge la Wananchi president Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho has come out to clear the air surrounding a photo featuring him and former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga.

Speaking on Wednesday July 5 during an interview, Gaucho claimed the photos were taken two years ago.

He accused unnamed ‘propagandists’ of trying to destabilize him politically.

“That is pure politics. Those photos were taken in 2021. People are just out here to destroy my name. My meeting had nothing to do with politics. She saw my zeal as a young leader and decided to host us,” said Gaucho.

The vocal Raila supporter has been on the spot in recent days over claims of dumping Azimio for Kenya Kwanza. He has however dismissed the allegations.

“I have not been bought by the Head of State. I am still loyal to Baba. Some people are even suggesting that I’m a Kenya Kwanza mole.

“This is not true. When I say I’m independent, what I mean is I represent a certain group of people. I am the voice of the voiceless who are the ghetto youth,” said Gaucho in a previous interview.

The self proclaimed ghetto president recently Azimio’s rally in Kamukunji after he was allegedly attacked unknown goons who assaulted him leaving him with minor injuries.

“Yesterday I was attacked by unknown group of armed men on my way to the Kamukunji rally but I thank God I was able to escape after sustaining serious injuries. I am currently in the hospital receiving treatment,” Gaucho said on June 28.

Prior to his current woes, he consistently found himself on the wrong side of government and has been arrested severally for taking part in the Azimio anti-government demonstrations.

Also Read: Gaucho Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Armed Men