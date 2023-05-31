Gaucho Goes After Azimio Over Neglecting Him After Being Arrested

Bunge la Wananchi President Calvin Okoth alias Gaucho has faulted the Azimio la Umoja leadership for sidelining him after he was arrested.

Speaking on Tuesday May 30 after being released, Gaucho expressed his pain on how former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga was represented much better in court unlike other Azimio diehards who were more vibrant during the anti-government demonstrations.

“When Maina Njenga was arrested, close to four principals were there, but we were ignored and treated as second-class members when apprehended. It is really painful because we were the first to start this revolution.

“Some of our people are still in police custody while others are already in prison. If I can beg to be helped out of all, what about the others who are not known?” Gaucho posed.

The Raila Odinga die-hard also lamented how none of the Azimio leaders have offered to help him meet the former President Uhuru Kenyatta after he offered to buy him lunch.

Gaucho argued that Uhuru, being a former President, could not be accessed easily due to his security detail.

“Uhuru expressed interest in meeting me. Nobody has shown any interest in making that happen and they know very well that I cannot just go and see him being a former head of state,” he stated.

The Bunge la Wanachi leader further demanded a change in Azimio, or he will consider his role in opposition protests.

“If you don’t change, then you better wish for the bipartisan talks to work out because if you call demonstrations, we shall only wish you luck,” he stated.

Gaucho was released on Tuesday after appearing before Kiambu Law Courts.

DCI in a statement stated that Gaucho was released on a Sh5000 cash bail after denying charges of causing disturbance.

“Earlier today, Calvin Okoth Otieno alias “Gaucho” was arraigned before Kiambu law courts on charges of creating disturbance contrary to section 95 (1)(b) of the penal code. The suspect pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh20,000 bond or cash bail of Sh5,000,” the statement read in part.

Also Read: Raila Diehard Calvin Gaucho Arrested, Here is Why