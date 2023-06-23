Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gideon Moi Breaks Silence On Finance Bill 2023 After Passage In National Assembly 

By

Published

PG 5 Gideon Moi 1200x900 1

File image of Gideon Moi

KANU chairperson Gideon Moi has weighed in on the Finance Bill 2023 debate after it was passed in the National Assembly last week. 

In a statement on Friday June, 23, Moi called on Members of Parliament to consider reviewing some of the most contentious issues in the Bill as it awaits ascension into law. 

“As the Finance Bill, 2023 awaits ascension into law, the public discourse surrounding it has shed light on parliament’s fundamental significance as the interface between the people and their aspirations, as well as the executive and its policies. 

“This underscores the need to continuously bolster parliament as an independent institution that must serve the interests of the people,” read the statement in part. 

The former Baringo Senator asked the Kenya Kwanza government to identify and seal loopholes that corrupt individuals exploit to steal billions of taxpayers’ money. 

He also asked the government to institute a robust legal framework to manage the Housing Fund. 

“Moving forward, the government should prioritize establishing transparent and accountable systems to seal avenues of corruption to ensure taxes are utilized as appropriated,” said Moi. 

He added, “In the case of the National Housing Development Fund, swift action is required to institute a robust legal, policy, and administrative framework that will govern the management and administration of the fund to ring fence it for its sole primary purpose: the construction of affordable houses for the people of Kenya.”

The KANU boss further asked the current administration to consider revising the country’s taxation policies noting that friendly policies will propel the economy to prosperity. 

“Implementing favorable tax regimes and creating a business-friendly environment by reducing bureaucratic obstacles will attract direct foreign investment, particularly in industries that foster manufacturing and value addition. Such strategic endeavors offer the surest path to job creation and economic prosperity,” he added.

Also Read: Gideon Moi Issues Statement After Kenyatta Family Land Was Invaded  

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019