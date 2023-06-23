Gideon Moi Breaks Silence On Finance Bill 2023 After Passage In National Assembly 

KANU chairperson Gideon Moi has weighed in on the Finance Bill 2023 debate after it was passed in the National Assembly last week.

In a statement on Friday June, 23, Moi called on Members of Parliament to consider reviewing some of the most contentious issues in the Bill as it awaits ascension into law.

“As the Finance Bill, 2023 awaits ascension into law, the public discourse surrounding it has shed light on parliament’s fundamental significance as the interface between the people and their aspirations, as well as the executive and its policies.

“This underscores the need to continuously bolster parliament as an independent institution that must serve the interests of the people,” read the statement in part.

The former Baringo Senator asked the Kenya Kwanza government to identify and seal loopholes that corrupt individuals exploit to steal billions of taxpayers’ money.

He also asked the government to institute a robust legal framework to manage the Housing Fund.

“Moving forward, the government should prioritize establishing transparent and accountable systems to seal avenues of corruption to ensure taxes are utilized as appropriated,” said Moi.

He added, “In the case of the National Housing Development Fund, swift action is required to institute a robust legal, policy, and administrative framework that will govern the management and administration of the fund to ring fence it for its sole primary purpose: the construction of affordable houses for the people of Kenya.”

The KANU boss further asked the current administration to consider revising the country’s taxation policies noting that friendly policies will propel the economy to prosperity.

“Implementing favorable tax regimes and creating a business-friendly environment by reducing bureaucratic obstacles will attract direct foreign investment, particularly in industries that foster manufacturing and value addition. Such strategic endeavors offer the surest path to job creation and economic prosperity,” he added.

