Politics

Gideon Moi Endorsed to Take Over From Uhuru as Raila’s Boss

Bishop Julius Onam has endorsed KANU chairman Gideon Moi to take over from former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition chairman. 

Onam argues that Gideon Moi played a huge role in re-uniting Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the run-up to the August 9, presidential election.

“I, Bishop Julis Onam Ogada, KANU Life Member No.60531 do hereby support Gideon Moi to be our new Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party chairman to replace Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.” 

“Gideon Moi did a good job during the campaign of our alliance, he brought together Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka ‘s Wiper Party and they did a nice campaign for our Presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” the clergy said in letter to media houses. 

His sentiments come days after Jubilee party vice chair David Murathe revealed that Uhuru Kenyatta will in the coming days resign from his position as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party chairman.

Murathe in an interview with a local daily stated that the former Head of State wants to focus on his peace project in the East African region.

He further remarked that Uhuru is above local politics adding that the Azimio top leadership will convene in about two weeks to make a decision on who will replace the former President. 

“We will be having a meeting very soon where he will formally resign as the chairman of the Azimio council. Obviously, you cannot have two drivers steering a bus. This vehicle called Azimio now has one driver and that driver is Jakom (Odinga),” Murathe stated. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi 1200x900 1

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

President William Ruto had on September 13 stated that Uhuru will continue chairing regional peace interventions on behalf of the Government of Kenya.

“I have committed that the government of Kenya will support those initiatives that will be chaired by President Kenyatta and I want to thank you Excellency for graciously agreeing to support us and help me in those interventions,” President Ruto said.

Also Read: Why Uhuru Kenyatta Wants to Resign as the Azimio la Umoja Council Chairman

