Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Gideon Moi Issues Statement After Kenyatta Family Land Was Invaded  

By

Published

Untitled design 2020 03 13T101536.795

File image of Gideon Moi and Uhuru Kenyatta

KANU Party leader Gideon Moi has broken silence over the violence witnessed during Azimio anti-government demonstrations.

Moi in a tweet on Wednesday March 29 condemned the violence, asking Kenyans to maintain peace

“We must come to a common understanding as a nation that our different political inclinations should not degenerate into religious animosity as recently witnessed in parts of Kibra Constituency, Nairobi County

“Our constitution acknowledges the supremacy of the Almighty God in the Preamble and the freedom of religion, thus reaffirming the importance of religious tolerance despite our beliefs,” said Moi. 

The former Baringo Senator also asked Kenyans not to destroy private property when exercising their right to demonstrate. 

“Further, even as we exercise the right to picket under Article 37, we must all be emphatic in denouncing the destruction of private property in any part of this country, be it a stall, shop, supermarket or even farm,” he added. 

His remarks come after the Kenyatta family land in Ruiru, Kiambu County was invaded by unknown people on Monday. The invaders cut down trees stole sheep before burning a section of the land.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to investigate cases of violence during the Azimio anti-government demonstrations of March 20 and March 27.

Haji gave IG Koome a 14-day ultimatum to ensure that the orchestrators are identified and arrested for further action.

“Consequently, pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, you are hereby directed to undertake comprehension investigations into the aforementioned offences and ALL persons responsible for planning, inciting, instigating, and/or financing the commission of any offence and submit the investigation file within fourteen (14) days of the date hereof,” Haji stated.

Also Read: US Government Speaks On Azimio Demonstrations

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019