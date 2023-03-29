Gideon Moi Issues Statement After Kenyatta Family Land Was Invaded  

KANU Party leader Gideon Moi has broken silence over the violence witnessed during Azimio anti-government demonstrations.

Moi in a tweet on Wednesday March 29 condemned the violence, asking Kenyans to maintain peace

“We must come to a common understanding as a nation that our different political inclinations should not degenerate into religious animosity as recently witnessed in parts of Kibra Constituency, Nairobi County

“Our constitution acknowledges the supremacy of the Almighty God in the Preamble and the freedom of religion, thus reaffirming the importance of religious tolerance despite our beliefs,” said Moi.

The former Baringo Senator also asked Kenyans not to destroy private property when exercising their right to demonstrate.

“Further, even as we exercise the right to picket under Article 37, we must all be emphatic in denouncing the destruction of private property in any part of this country, be it a stall, shop, supermarket or even farm,” he added.

His remarks come after the Kenyatta family land in Ruiru, Kiambu County was invaded by unknown people on Monday. The invaders cut down trees stole sheep before burning a section of the land.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to investigate cases of violence during the Azimio anti-government demonstrations of March 20 and March 27.

Haji gave IG Koome a 14-day ultimatum to ensure that the orchestrators are identified and arrested for further action.

“Consequently, pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, you are hereby directed to undertake comprehension investigations into the aforementioned offences and ALL persons responsible for planning, inciting, instigating, and/or financing the commission of any offence and submit the investigation file within fourteen (14) days of the date hereof,” Haji stated.

