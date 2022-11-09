Gideon Moi Withdraws From EALA Race, Reveals Why

Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has withdrawn from the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) race.

According to a statement by KANU Party Secretary of Political Affairs Fred Okango, the former stated that he pulled out of the race to give other Azimio members an opportunity to serve in EALA.

“Moi has since withdrawn his candidature so as to give the opportunity to the other candidates. He wishes them the best of luck in their endeavours,” Okango stated.

Moi had been nominated alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga, former Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Suleiman Shahbal, and former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito for the EALA position.

Former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire and former Turkana Water and Irrigation CEC Beatrice Askul were also on the list released by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza faction on the other hand nominated 15 members including former Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant Hassan Omar and former Nominated MP David Ole Sankok.

Others include; Salim Busidy, Yasser Bajaber, Lilian Tomitom, Cyprian Iringo, Jonas Kuko, Abdikadir Aden and Falhadha Iman.

Kenya has been allocated nine seats in EALA with 5 going to Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the other four to the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

Independent candidates may also run for regional seats before a final decision is reached through a secret ballot.

Current EALA members’ terms are set to expire on December 17.

