Politics

Give Raila Odinga an International Role to End Political Tension- ODM MP Tells Ruto

By

Published

File image of Raila Odinga and President William Ruto

Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo has asked President William Ruto to consider giving Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga an international job.

Speaking on Saturday, August 5, Odhiambo said giving the ODM leader a role will end the political tension and chaos being witnessed in the country.

“Jakom is our leader and we respect him. I have so far requested the government led by President Ruto to give him a job at the UN or AU as the coordinator of matters of climate change,” said the ODM MP.

Odhiambo explained that the former Prime Minister deserves to serve the world in another capacity despite losing his fifth presidential bid in 2022.

He suggest Raila be given a climate change role at the United Nations (UN) or the African Union (AU).

The ODM MP further suggested Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua to be given the proposed position of the official opposition leader.

Raila served as the High Representative for Infrastructure in Africa during the previous administration following his handshake agreement with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He however left the role in February this year after requesting AU chairman Moussa Faki to relieve him from the duties.

“During our meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Dakar African Infrastructure Financing Summit in Dakar, Senegal about three weeks ago, I indicated the challenges to my continued availability for the role of AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa. In that regard, I welcome your quick action that will free me to pursue other pressing and urgent matters,” Raila said in February.

In the role, Raila was tasked with the integration of the continent through infrastructure, to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

Also Read: How President William Ruto Got Raila Fired From AU Job 

