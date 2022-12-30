Givernor Kawira Mwangaza Survives Impeachment Motion

Meru Governor Bishop Kawira Mwangaza has survived an Impeachment motion that was tabled in the Senate house.

In a report brought before the Senate by the Boni Khalwale-led committee deliverd a sigh of relief to the embattled governor, who was facing removal from office due to alleged offenses she committed while only in office for 64 days.

“The committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and standing order 80(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the five Charges against the Governor of Meru County have not been substantiated,” reads the committee report,” the report read.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi ruled that the senate will not vote or discuss the motion any further following recommendations from the Boni Kwalwake-led commitee.

“Honourable senators, the committee has found allegations against the governor not substantiated. According to standing laws, if the special committee recommends that allegations have not been substantiated, further proceedings shall not be taken in respect of those allegations,” the speaker ruled.

“As far as the matter of impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza, that matter is now put to rest,” he added further.

Governor Mwangaza had been impeached by Meru MCAs on December 14.

The lawmakers accused her of abuse of office, gross misconduct, and constitutional violations.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi convened a Special Senate Committee to hear the impeachment proceedings after receiving the impeachment motion.

The committee was chaired by Senate Majority Whip Boni Khalwale of Kakamega.

During the hearing, the committee was told about the governor’s alleged misuse of office.

The committee was informed that the governor had nominated her husband to a position that did not exist and that her recruitment practices lacked transparency and competition.

Mwangaza was also accused of neglecting the procedure for establishing her husband’s post and failing to submit his name for approval by the assembly.

